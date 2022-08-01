Babar Azam Supports Star Player Despite Severe Criticism From Fans and Experts

Pakistan’s all-format captain and star batter, Babar Azam, has spoken up on Mohammad Rizwan’s current form after his unsatisfactory performance in the recent series. The skipper extended full support for the wicket-keeper batter and lavished praise on his extraordinary abilities under pressure.

Mohammad Rizwan landed in hot waters as his contributions in the Test and ODI formats remained below par in comparison to his exceptional form in the T20Is. In this regard, the inclusion of the wicket-keeper batter in the longer format has been termed unfair by fans on social media. However, skipper Babar Azam has declared Mohammad Rizwan as an essential part of the unit.

Expressing confidence in the star performer’s abilities, Babar Azam said, “Form is temporary in cricket and I think it is a part of the game. Rizwan is our important player and supports me in challenging times.”

Mohammad Rizwan failed to fire in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka but he did manage to score crucial 40 runs in the first Test as he helped Pakistan get over the line.