Ex-Captain Wants Babar Azam to Prepare Shadab Khan for Test Cricket

Former wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif, believes that Pakistan’s Test setup lacks quality spinners and that Babar Azam and the team’s management should prepare Shahab Khan for red-ball cricket.

It is ultimately down to confidence but we are lacking in the spin department. The management and Babar Azam need to make a decision. Shadab Khan can be prepared for Test cricket but the decision lies with them at the end of the day.

Pakistan has been struggling to add quality spinners to the Test lineup. They will face two strong Test-playing nations, England and New Zealand, at home, which will also determine Pakistan’s fate in the World Test Championship.

Rashid Latif continued by saying that Pakistan played Test series against Bangladesh and Australia with Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali in the setup but they were not particularly impressive.

He went on to say that Pakistan added three new spinners to the national setup in the form of Yasir Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, and Salman Ali Agha, but they were all ordinary in Sri Lanka.

The former wicket-keeper also commented on Faheem Ashraf, saying he can be used as an additional pacer and that his presence in the setup will help both batting and bowling department.

Answering a question regarding the upcoming T20 World Cup, he said, “Pakistan and India are both strong contenders. You also cannot forget the likes of the West Indies while Australia have always dominated in home conditions.”