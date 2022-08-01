Balochistan Extends Summer Vacations for Schools and Colleges

Balochistan’s Education Department has announced to extend the summer vacations in schools and colleges in the summer zone due to the recent heavy monsoon rainfalls and subsequent floods.

According to the official notification, all public and private educational institutes in the summer zone will reopen on 15 August.

Earlier this year in May, Balochistan’s Education Department announced early summer vacations in public and private schools and colleges in the summer zone due to extremely hot weather in the province.

As per the official notification, the summer vacations in educational institutes in the summer zone took effect on 15 May and ended on 31 July.

The academic process was scheduled to resume on 1 August. However, owing to the floods in the province, the schools and colleges in the province will now reopen on 15 August.

Recent spells of torrential monsoon rainfalls have wreaked havoc in Balochistan. Hundreds of people have been killed and infrastructure worth billions of rupees has been damaged in the province.

Official data from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan shows that 136 people and 23,000 cattle have died in the recent floods. Over 13,000 houses have been damaged. Roads stretching over 640 km have been destroyed while 16 bridges have collapsed.