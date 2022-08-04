Children of Punjab Police Martyrs to Get Free Education

Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has announced free education for the children of martyred officers of the Punjab Police.

He made this announcement while addressing the province’s main ceremony of the ‘Police Martyrs Day’ held in Lahore earlier today.

Addressing the audience, CM Punjab said that the provincial government is making concerted efforts to introduce legislation for free education for the children of martyred police officers.

He added that the legislation will also increase the amount of compensation paid to the bereaved families of the martyred police officers.

CM Punjab blasted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for ignoring the families of martyred Punjab Police officers during their reign in the province.

He assured the families of martyred officers that the sacrifices of their loved ones will not go in vain and the nation will always remember them with high reverence.

Police Martyrs Day is observed on 4 August every year all over the country. Ceremonies in all provincial and federal police headquarters were held earlier today to commemorate the sacrifices of the officers who laid their lives for the country.

In their messages, President, Prime Minister, and IGs paid tribute to the sacrifices given by police officers for strengthening the security of the country.