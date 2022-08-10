Mark Zuckerburg Announces Several WhatsApp Privacy Features Coming Soon

WhatsApp has officially announced three new privacy features coming to the chatting app soon. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerburg made the announcement on Facebook, confirming that these features are coming to Android, iOS, and Desktop.

The executive has announced that WhatsApp users will soon be able to hide their online status, block screenshots for certain messages, and leave groups silently. All of these features were leaked in the past courtesy of WABetaInfo.

Hide Online Activity

Thanks to these leaks, we already know what these upcoming features are all about. WhatsApp will soon let you completely hide your online activity, just like your Last Seen. As expected, you will not be able to see if other people are online once you turn your own online activity invisible.

Screenshot Privacy

Furthermore, screenshot privacy is coming soon as well. A lot of people complained about people being able to screenshot View Once messages since it defeats the whole purpose of disappearing messages. So finally, WhatsApp has announced screenshot privacy that will block people from saving your View Once messages through screenshots.

Leave Groups Silently

Last but not least, WhatsApp will also let you leave groups silently soon. Only the group admins will be notified that you have left the group.

In related news, WhatsApp Desktop is finally getting updated message reactions similar to Android and iOS. This will let you pick any emoji for message reactions instead of the default six.

Updated message reactions are available on the beta version of WhatsApp Desktop, but there is no official launch date yet. As for the three privacy features announced by Mark Zuckerburg, those are promised to launch for everyone later this month.