Russians Perform Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan in Honor of 75th Independence Day [Video]

A video of Russians playing an instrumental rendition of Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan (Long Live Pakistan), a classic patriotic song, is grabbing the attention of netizens over social media, particularly on Twitter.

The video was tweeted by the Counselor (Press) of the Pakistan Mission to Moscow, Zafar Yab Khan, who mentioned that it is a glimpse of a rehearsal of Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan which will be performed with other patriotic melodies at the Pakistani embassy in Moscow on 14 August.

جیوے جیوے #پاکستان ملی نغمے کی 75ویں یوم آزادی کے حوالے سے روس کے شہر ماسکو میں تیاری ۔ انشاءاللہ 14اگست کو اس سمیت دیگر ملی نغموں سے پاکستان کے سفارتخانہ میں تقریب کی دوران سماں باندھنے کی کوشش ہوگی pic.twitter.com/BEQ4TihsRF — Zafar Yab Khan (@zafaryabkhan) August 11, 2022

In a related story, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Russia congratulated Pakistan for its upcoming 75th Independence Day, which falls on 14 August.

It tweeted today in this regard, commending the country’s freedom struggle against British colonialism, which culminated in its independence in 1947, and wished it peace and prosperity.

“On August 14, Pakistan marks its 75th Independence Day. The friendly Pakistani nation gained freedom in 1947, in a challenging fight against British colonialism” it announced, and added, “We congratulate our Pakistani friends on this national holiday and wish them peace and prosperity!”.