School Students Set to Make Huge Human Flag for 75th Independence Day

More than 5,000 school children are making an enormous human national flag measuring 10,000 sq. ft. in an amazing symbol of solidarity at Fatima Jinnah Park in Sector F-9, Islamabad, today.

The initiative was planned under the special directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, and under the supervision of Director Sports, Culture, and Tourism, Aamir Shehzad, as per a news release issued on Thursday.

Explaining the purpose of the activity, the DC said, “It is aimed at enlightening the coming generation about the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for the creation of Pakistan. It will also help them realize that it is a ‘great blessing’ to live in a free country”.

The activity is part of a special function at the park, at which DC Memon will be the chief guest.

The event also includes various competitions for children, including drawing, painting, speeches, tableaus, and quizzes.

In 2014, Pakistan broke the Guinness World Record for the Largest Human National Flag made by 29,040 students at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan also made the largest human flag in 2012 with the participation of more than 24,200 people at the Punjab Youth Festival, but its record was later broken by Bangladesh.