5th ‘Leaders in Islamabad’ Business Summit to Take Place in Islamabad

The 5th edition of the ‘Leaders in Islamabad’ Business Summit is to be held on August 17 and 18, 2022 at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad.

The Summit will be jointly hosted by Nutshell Conferences Group and Martin Dow Group, in strategic partnership with OICCI (Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry).

LIIBS 2022 is 5th in the series and brings together the top local and international business and corporate leaders, as well as notable government and political personalities, entrepreneurs, strategists, tech gurus, and intelligentsia to discuss and share best practices and routes, reflect on challenges, envision the future, and share creative and innovative strategies.

The Summit highlights the best way forward for success, which is sustainable, inclusive, and profitable.

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Dr. Miftah Ismail; Senator Sherry Rahman, Federal Minister for Climate Change; and Senator Musadik Malik, Minister of State (Petroleum Division) will grace the event as guests of honor.

“Imagineering the Future’’ will be the theme of this year’s two-day Summit, which will bring together more than 30 distinguished and renowned panelists belonging to diverse industries.

The primary agenda will entail discussions and solutions about the present and the future of public health, digital opportunities, healthcare, value systems, economic realities, productivity, innovation, and investments.

The Summit will have the leadership from Pakistan’s corporate and public sectors, joined by the following international speakers:

Ralph Simon, Founder & Chief Executive, Mobilium Global Limited, UK

Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President, BSV Block Chain Association

James Michael Laﬀerty, CEO & Board Member, Fine Hygienic Holding; Olympic Coach, Speaker & Corporate Trainer

Khoo Boo Hock, Chairman, InfraZamin; Director & Co-Founder, Green Guarantee Company, UK

Malak Al Akiely, CEO, Golden Wheat for Grain Trading Limited

Markus Strohmeier, Managing Director & CEO, Siemens Pakistan

Francis Davis, Professor of Public Policy, University of Birmingham & Vising Professorial Fellow, University of Oxford, UK

William Bao Bean, General Partner, SOSV and Managing Director, Orbit Start-ups

Ron Thomas, Managing Director, Strategy Focus Group, USA & UAE

Douglas Corley, Founder, DHB Global & CEO, Alaunius Technologies & Global Panel Member, MIT Technology Review

Dr Selena Milanovic, Strategy Consultant – Healthcare, Siemens Advanta Consulting and Global Shaper, World Economic Forum

Joey Wilson, Senior Consultant, EY-Parthenon and Global Shaper, World Economic Forum

Nick Van Breda, Co-Founder, Vertelknuﬀel & Premium Coach, ExO Works

Dorine Van Der Wijk, Founder & Researcher, Swirls of Life, The Netherlands

Paul Papadimitriou, Founder, Intelligencr, London; Global Keynote Speaker & Futurist

Oscar Wendel, Journalist, Author / Partner, METAL International, USA

Michal Kugleman, Deputy Director & Senior Associate for South Asia, The Wilson Centre

Arif Anis, USA Today & Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author of “I’M POSSIBLE” and “MADE IN CRISES” & Founder of HumanX, UK

Zain Jeewanjee, CEO & Founder, Zain Jeewanjee Insurance Agency, USA and Member Board of Advisors, RAND Corporation

Nutshell Conferences Group has always been a keen and active supporter of transformative initiatives and maintains a wide platform for the launch of ideas that can help Pakistan and other countries in the context of regional and global development.

With an impressive lineup of the best of the best from Pakistan and beyond, LIIBS is going to be an excellent showcase of ideal structures to work with.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder of Nutshell Group and Corporate Pakistan Group, is a strong supporter of innovation and development. He believes that sharing of good ideas and focused conversations are essential for progress.

He is enthusiastic about the 2 days of great learning and exchange of ideas. Announcing the Summit, Azfar said that Covid-19 refrained the world from such opportunities for the last couple of years.

“The platform of LIIBS, and the associated discussions, will help us project on the global stage, the potential of Pakistan for investment and collaboration,” he added.

This will also create several new opportunities for coming together and devising strategies for innovation and growth. Moreover, LIIBS is a very effective tool to encourage foreign investors and regain their confidence in Pakistan.

Chairman Martin Down Group, Ali Akhai, believes that Pakistan is the land of opportunities for investors and businessmen, with a huge potential for business and the economy, worldwide.

The Summit, according to him, will give a platform to foreign investors, businessmen, and policymakers to explore and multiply these opportunities.