FBR Allows Suspended Clearing Agent to File Appeals for License Restoration

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed suspended clearing agents of the bonded carriers to file appeals for restoration of their licenses before the Director General Transit Trade, Karachi.

In this regard, FBR has issued SRO.1497(I)/2022 to amend the Customs Rules, 2001. According to the amendment, in case the clearing agent’s license of the bonded carrier is suspended or revoked by the respective licensing authority, the operating license will also stand suspended or revoked and vice versa.

The revised rules further say that any appeal in this regard could be filed before the Director General Transit Trade Karachi within 60 days of the passing of such a decision or order.

On qualifying the criteria, the license will be issued to the transport operator by the respective Director of Transit Trade in whose jurisdiction the business address of the applicant is located for two years.

As per the amendment, the licensing authority could revoke or suspend a license or permission of any transport operator if the licensee has made any false or misleading statement. Alongside, the authority could also suspend or revoke the license if the licensee has been involved in any illegal activity.