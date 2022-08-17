COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Honored With UAE’s Highest Civilian Award

The President of the UAE, Mohammad Bin Zayed, conferred on Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the country’s highest civilian award — the Order of Zayed.

The latter received the award at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

The prestigious award has also been bestowed upon King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia; China’s President, Xi Jinping; former US President, George Bush; Germany’s Chancellor, Angela Merkel; and other key Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and global leaders. Its last recipient was Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman, in December 2021.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Increases Stay Time Inside Riaz-ul-Jannah for Pilgrims

In other news, COAS Bajwa attended the 213th passing-out ceremony at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in the UK as the chief guest.

He called upon the military leadership of the UK during his official tour, as per a press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS had been a frequent visitor since he assumed his post in November 2016 but had been unable to follow the custom over the last couple of years because of the pandemic.