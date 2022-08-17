Former NFL Quarterback Agrees to Play for Pakistan Baseball Team [Video]

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has confirmed that former NFL quarterback, Gibran Hamdan, will represent the national baseball team in the upcoming World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.

Gibran confirmed his availability to represent Pakistan in a video uploaded on Twitter. He revealed that he has accepted Pakistan Baseball’s invitation to represent them and is excited to represent the national team. Gibran is a dual national and was eligible to represent Pakistan because of his mother’s nationality.

Check out the video:

I’m excited to have accepted an invitation from @pakbaseball to play for Pakistan in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. Pool B kicks off on Sept. 30 with us taking on Argentina in Panama City. pic.twitter.com/JsYV7GUrXc — Gibran Hamdan (@gibranhamdan) August 15, 2022

While Gibran played as a quarterback in the NFL, he also played baseball at the junior level. He has represented the US national baseball team at the under-15 level. He went on to play American football instead of baseball at the highest level.

The 41-year-old is the first-ever player of Pakistani descent to play in the prestigious NFL and will become the first ever Pakistani baseball player to have played in the NFL.

PFB has recently approached a number of overseas Pakistanis to represent the team as they look to qualify for the World Baseball Classic.

Pakistan are currently ranked 31st in the world and are the second-lowest ranked team in the qualifiers. They have been included in Pool B alongside the likes of New Zealand, Argentina, Brazil, Nicaragua, and Panama. The Men in Green will commence their qualifying campaign against Argentina on 30 September in Panama City.