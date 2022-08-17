Islamabad Police Arrests Men for Harassing Female Foreigners on Independence Day

The Islamabad Police have apprehended four men for harassing two foreign female tourists in Shakarparian Hills in the capital on Independence Day (August 14).

The arrests were made in light of a video of the incident that went viral on various social media platforms. It showed the two women surrounded by men while trying to escape the crowd in a public place in Islamabad.

Boys misbehaving with foreign tourists on the occasion of #Pakistan's #IndependenceDay in Shakarparian, #Islamabad. Authorities must identify and punish the culprits. @ICT_Police pic.twitter.com/9cRdPntMS2 — Islamabad Updates (@IslamabadViews) August 15, 2022

The men in the video can be heard passing remarks about the women and telling others to move out of the way. Other men in the video can also be seen filming the women on their cellphones.

The first information report (FIR) of the incident was recorded at the Aabpara police station on Monday, detailing that a group of men had ‘harassed and disrespected foreign ladies on Independence Day’.

In a notice issued yesterday, the police identified the four suspects as Adeel Karim, Riaz Khan, Sajjad Ahmed, and Zakirullah from Taxila.

A case has been registered against them under the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code: 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (words, gestures, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 147 (punishment for rioting), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offense committed in prosecution of common object).

A spokesperson for the Islamabad Police said, “We have seized the video of the incident from the suspects,” and added that the men were identified using information from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and further investigations are underway.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, took notice of the incident yesterday, after which a probe was initiated into the matter.