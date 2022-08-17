Telenor Network Impacted by Fiber Cuts

Telenor’s Network in Pakistan is facing issues as multiple services are offline for a wide range of customers.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the company said that due to heavy rains and flash floods in parts of Sindh and central Punjab, optical fiber networks have been damaged.

Due to heavy rains & flash floods in parts of Sindh & Central Punjab, optical fiber networks have been damaged. As a result, many of our customers may be experiencing service disruptions, which we deeply regret. Our field teams are working hard to restore services as a priority. — Telenor Pakistan (@telenorpakistan) August 17, 2022

ALSO READ Telcos Urge Govt to Waive Rs. 10 Billion Contribution in USF for 2 Years

“As a result, many of our customers may be experiencing service disruptions, which we deeply regret,” it said. The statement added, “Our field teams are working hard to restore services as a priority.”

In response to the company’s tweet, multiple users complained of disruption in services from across Pakistan.

Customers reported disruption in services in cities such as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi. Telenor users in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan also complained of service disruption.