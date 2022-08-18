Overseas Star Nadia Khan Set to Join Pakistan Women’s Football Team

UK-based footballer, Nadia Khan, is set to become the latest overseas Pakistani to join the national women’s football team as they prepare for the upcoming SAFF Championship in Nepal.

Nadia, who plays for Doncaster Rovers Belles in the FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands, has reportedly agreed to represent Pakistan internationally after being eligible for selection due to her Pakistani heritage. Nadia qualifies as a Pakistani citizen due to her parents being Pakistani nationals.

According to sources, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has confirmed that the documentation regarding her national team selection has all been sorted out and the player is expected to join the squad directly in Nepal.

Earlier, PFF also called up UAE-based Pakistani footballer, Maria Khan, to the national squad. Maria has already joined the training camp currently underway in Lahore.

The PFF has also made contacts with various overseas Pakistani footballers as they look to build a squad that provides them the best chance to win some matches.

The national women’s team last played international football 8 years ago and with football activities at a standstill over the past few years, the team faces a hard task at hand. While the PFF is looking for a quick fix by calling up overseas players, fixing up local football at the grassroots level should also be looked at as a long-term goal.