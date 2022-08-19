Govt Imposes Ban on Plastic Bags in Karachi

Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, has declared a 2-month ban on the production, sale, and purchase of polythene bags from 18 August to 18 October in Karachi.

In a notification released by the Commissioner’s Office, it was stated that the production, sale, and purchase of polythene bags have been banned for a period of two months after adopting Resolution No. 71, which was issued on 19 May 2022.

The notification read, “However, it has been noticed that the directions mentioned in the resolution are not being implemented in letter and spirit in Karachi Division,” and added that the rain drains and sewerage lines were getting clogged as a result, causing a “severely negative impact”.

Furthermore, the notification stated that there were sufficient reasons to impose the ban on polythene bags in the city. Therefore, Commissioner Karachi has enacted a two-month ban on plastic bags from 18 August to 18 October under Section 144 (6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC).

The commissioner has issued directives to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all seven districts and the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of all towns to carry out action against the offenders in coordination with the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and charge the violators under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Previously on 17 August, Assistant Director (AD) Environment in Narowal, Muhammad Ashraf, had announced a ban on polythene bags in the district Narowal.

In a statement, the AD Environment urged the retailers to use cotton, wool, or paper bags for their businesses. He further detailed that the environment department had constituted teams comprising Inspectors Ahmed Yar, and Muhammad Naveed in this regard.