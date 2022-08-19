PFF Chairman Hints at Pakistan Hosting Palestine’s Football Team

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee Chairman, Haroon Malik, has hinted at the the possibility of hosting Palestine national team for a football match next month.

Haroon said “Let’s put the plan into action” as Pakistan will be happy to host Palestine in the coming month. Haroon’s statement came after he was tagged by renowned sports journalist, Faizan Lakhani, in a tweet sent out by FootballPalestine.com.

Palestine national football team has currently no friendlies lined up in the coming international window in September and with the 2023 AFC Asian Cup just under a year away, they are looking for competitive matches to prepare for the event.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have not played international match over the past three years and are looking to resume football activities in the country after its ban was lifted by FIFA after more than a year.

The PFF had already hinted that the men’s national team is actively looking for teams to play a series of friendly matches and the availability of Palestine might work in the favor of both the sides.

Earlier, the national women’s team confirmed their participation in the upcoming SAFF Championships as they look to play their first match in over 8 years.