Pakistan Army to Provide Security for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

In a major development, the federal cabinet has approved a security agreement between the government of Qatar and the Pakistan Army for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

According to the details, the Qatari government has requested assistance from the government of Pakistan in the security arrangements for the Football World Cup 2022, which is set to begin on November 20.

ALSO READ PM’s Qatar Visit to Focus on G2G LNG Contract

It is worth noting that this will be the first FIFA World Cup staged in the Arab world and the second World Cup held fully in Asia with the 2002 edition of the tournament held in South Korea and Japan.

According to reports, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day visit to Qatar tomorrow at the request of Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to discuss various issues.

ALSO READ EA Partners With Marvel for FIFA 23 as Footballers Turn into Superheroes

The countries will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, with a focus on improving energy cooperation, deepening commercial and investment links, and expanding job possibilities for Pakistanis in Qatar.

The Prime Minister will also meet with Qatari and Pakistani investors, and businessmen in Doha, with key members of the federal cabinet in attendance, as well as visit “Stadium 974” in Doha.