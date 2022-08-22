Pakistani Traveler Gets Back Rs 4.4 Million He Lost at Dubai Airport

An honest taxi driver in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been praised for returning a lost bag with over Rs. 4.49 million to a Pakistani flyer who had misplaced it before leaving Dubai.

According to the details, a taxi driver handed over a bag containing money and other important documents to the Lost & Found Section of the General Department of Airports Security at Dubai Police.

ALSO READ Dubai Announces New Travel Conditions After Deportation of 80 Pakistanis

A lost bag belonging to a Pakistani flying back to his homeland via Dubai International Airport contained personal documents as well as money in various currencies such as Dh 1,020, SAR 67,055, GBP 2,000, and PKR 3,000.

The owner of the bag had no idea that he had lost it until the police called him. The Dubai police had first contacted the passenger’s relatives in the United Kingdom, who then gave them the contact information of the owner.

ALSO READ Emirates Apologizes to Pakistani Passenger for Overcharging for Life-Saving Device

Meanwhile, Brigadier Hamouda Bin Suwayda Al Amiri, acting Director of the General Department of Airport Security, complimented the cab driver for his honesty and for returning the bag timely to its rightful owner.

It is worth noting that in 2016, a Pakistani driver received appreciation certificates and cash rewards for returning a suitcase containing Dh 1.7 million as well as documents belonging to a Korean merchant.

Last month, a 12-year-old Kashmiri girl, Samiya Batool, returned a suitcase containing Rs. 4 million in foreign currency and some papers to its owner in Kotli, Azad Kashmir.