PIA Announces Big Discount for Pakistani Students in China

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 10 percent discount for Pakistani students traveling between Pakistan and China.

Students returning from China after the completion of their studies can avail of the discount immediately, a PIA official stated on Sunday.

Many locally-stranded students who intend to join on-campus classes in China are waiting for the approval of the Chinese authorities in this regard. They have been stuck in Pakistani due to travel restrictions induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PIA is currently operating two weekly flights on the Islamabad-Chengdu and Islamabad-Xian-Beijing routes.

It transported the first batch of stranded Pakistani students from Islamabad to Xian in China on 20 June. The national airline resumed commercial flights between both countries after a gap of nearly six months because the Xian and Beijing airports were closed for international flights due to COVID-19 restrictions.

PIA also introduced a 14 percent discount for domestic flights for Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day on 14 August. It announced the Azadi Offer on Twitter so that travelers could avail of it to meet their loved ones for Independence Day celebrations.

Its tweet announcing the discount read: “On this Independence Day August 14th, PIA offers an amazing 14% discount on all domestic travel on that special day. So surprise your loved ones and travel to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Freedom”.