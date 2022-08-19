Met Office Warns of Another Countrywide Spell of Torrential Rains

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a new warning that the country is likely to experience another spell of torrential monsoon rains as a low-pressure area (LPA) will approach Sindh on August 23.

According to the PMD, monsoon rains will hit the upper and southern areas of the country as a result of this weather system, however, the current LPA over upper Sindh is expected to weaken during the next 12 hours.

As per the press release, the northeastern areas of Balochistan are predicted to see rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls from August 19 to 22 while intermittent rains may occur in Sindh over the next two days.

Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to experience rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls from August 20 to 23 with occasional breaks.

Parts of Sindh, south Punjab, and south and northeastern Balochistan are predicted to get more rain, wind, and thundershowers, with a few strong spells of torrential monsoon rains on coming Tuesday and Wednesday.

The PMD cautioned that heavy rains could cause urban flooding in Sukkur, Dadu, Larkana, Jaccobabad, and Shaheed Benazirabad on August 19 and 20, as well as Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, and Sukkur on August 23 and 24.

Flash flooding is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Lasbella on August 19-20 and 22-24.

Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Faislabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and Kashmir may also experience urban flooding due to heavy rains on August 21 and 22.

During the forecast period, landslide incidents may also occur in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer, and Skardu.