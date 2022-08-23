Systems Limited Wins Forbes Asia’s ‘Best Under A Billion Award’ 3rd Year in a Row

Systems Limited, Pakistan’s leading information technology consulting and services company, has made history by becoming the country’s only tech enterprise to be named ‘Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion’ for the third consecutive year.

Forbes Asia recently published its annual list of the top 200 Asian-Pacific companies with consistent top and bottom-line growth and less than $1 billion in revenue. According to the business magazine’s findings, Systems Limited is one of 75 companies that exceeded expectations across all performance indicators and benchmarks.

Our winning streak continues with @SystemsLtd being awarded @Forbes Asia's #BestUnderABillion for the third consecutive year. We are the only IT company hailing from Pakistan that has been recognized for the award yet again. #ForbesAsia2022 #ForbesAsia200 #2022List pic.twitter.com/8GeMofaRqg — Systems Limited (@SystemsLtd) August 22, 2022

With this award, Systems Limited has strengthened its footing on the world stage as a leading player in the field of technology.

Commenting on the company’s tremendous achievement, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Asif Peer, said,

Systems Limited has created a thriving ecosystem that consistently meets outstanding performance metrics. It gives me immense pleasure that Systems Limited is the only IT company hailing from Pakistan that has been recognised by Forbes Asia as Best Under A Billion company three times, consecutively. This great honour is monumental to Systems Limited’s sustainability and consistent growth in all the verticals and segments in which we are excelling.

He added, “I’d like to take this moment to thank my leadership and colleagues around the world for their consistently outstanding performance. I extend my gratitude to Forbes for this considerable acknowledgment, which highlights the success of Systems Limited. We are also thankful to our valued global clientele for entrusting us, and we assure you that we will continue this momentum of business excellence by providing innovative solutions across the globe and keep on outperforming in all metrics.”

Besides its many achievements in recent years, Systems Limited has a strong footprint in banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, the public sector, and large enterprises across the region. It has expanded its operations significantly, which included setting up subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia and South Africa and planned acquisition of local IT companies, including NdcTech and TreeHouse Consultancy.

Systems Limited made a profit of over Rs. 1 billion in the three quarters of the financial year in 2021-2022, which is the highest ever in the period. It has been operating since 1977 and has positioned itself as the top IT company in Pakistan. Overall, it has completed 600 projects in the United States, Europe, Pakistan, the Middle East, and Africa so far.