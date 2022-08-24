Playoffs Schedule Confirmed for Kashmir Premier League 2

The playoffs line-up for the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) has been confirmed as the top four teams at the end of the group stage move forward to the next round.

Shoaib Malik-led Mirpur Royals were the team to beat in the group stages of the competition as they registered four wins in their six matches. Bagh Stallions finished level on points with Overseas Warriors but finished ahead of them in the points table due to a superior net run rate.

Kotli Lions were the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs as they defeated Rawalakot Hawks in the final group stage match of the tournament. Kotli, Rawalakot, Jammu Janbaz, and Muzaffarabad Tigers all finished at equal points but Kotli qualified for the next round due to a superior net run rate.

Mirpur Royals will face Bagh Stallions in the first match of the playoffs stage. The winner of the encounter will qualify directly for the final of the tournament while the loser will get another chance in the competition as they will compete in the 2nd eliminator.

Kotli Lions and Overseas Warriors will lock horns in the 1st eliminator. The loser will be knocked out of the tournament while the winner will move to the 2nd eliminator to face the runner-up of the qualifier. The winner of the 2nd eliminator will qualify for the final of the competition.

The final of KPL season 2 will be held on Friday, 26 August at the scenic Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

Here is the full schedule of the playoffs: