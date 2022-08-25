Pakistani Community Celebrates ‘Basant’ in Amsterdam [Video]

Overseas Pakistanis in Amsterdam celebrated the 75th anniversary of independence with a kite-flying competition. The participants hoped to revitalize the ambiance of the ‘Basant‘ festival while also expressing anger over Pakistan’s ban on kite flying.

ALSO READ Additional Tickets to Go on Sale for Sold Out Pakistan-India T20 World Cup Match

Basant, a festival of colors and kites, was widely celebrated in practically every city in Pakistan. However, because of terrible incidents involving strings causing fatal accidents, the celebration was prohibited in most parts of the country.

With the downfall of the Basant festival, the country’s spring season lost its charm. While the government emphasizes safety, residents are so moved by the beauty of Basant that they continue to call for the revival of the kite-flying tradition.

To recreate the experience, Pakistanis residing in the Netherlands commemorated Pakistan’s 75th anniversary by organizing a tournament in Amsterdam.

The club members also claimed that the customized kites, strings, and other equipment are imported from Pakistan. Furthermore, Shehbaz Butt, the club’s leader, stated that teams from Europe, Canada, and America compete in the kite-flying tournament in Amsterdam.

ALSO READ PFF to Conduct Trials for Men’s Football Team

The participants also encouraged the Pakistani government to repeal the ban on kite flying with necessary safety precautions in order to preserve the legacy.