Sindh Earmarks Rs. 3.5 Billion to Repair Karachi’s Roads: Report

The rainy season has ravaged the road infrastructure of Karachi, prompting the provincial government and local administration to set aside Rs. 3.5 billion for its repairs.

City administrator Murtaza Wahab made the announcement in this regard during a post-rain-situation review meeting attended by municipal commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and other relevant.

Wahab stated during the meeting:

Due to the effects of climate change, there has been more than usual rainfall across the world, for which no country, including Pakistan, is prepared. Karachi’s roads will be reconstructed at a cost of Rs3.5 billion.

He said the department will adopt a two-phase approach to rehabilitate the infrastructure:

Urgent completion of Annual Development Programme (ADP) projects related to roads, water dispersal channels, and sewage.

Repairing potholes in the city’s roads.

Sharing the breakdown of the earmarked funds, Wahab specified that the government will spend Rs. 2.5 billion on road repair, and allocate the remaining for the flood victims. He added that the government has 157 new projects in the pipeline to optimize the city infrastructure.

ALSO READ Kia Reopens Car Bookings on Same Prices

Wahab noted that poor drainage is the key problem that causes several million in losses to personal and state properties. Addressing the drainage issues is on the government’s immediate agenda, he added.

Via: The News