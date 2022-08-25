Pfizer Ranked as Leading Company in Asia for Covid-19 Response and Patient-Centric Approach

Pfizer has been ranked first in its Covid-19 response, patient centricity, patient safety, and bringing innovative, high-quality products amongst pharma companies in Asia in the ‘Corporate Reputation of Pharma’ survey by patient groups across the APAC region.

Overall, the company is ranked second for its corporate reputation across Asian countries. Pfizer moved up in the survey rankings from 4th place to occupy the top ranking in terms of patient groups ‘Working’ with Pfizer, representing a significant increase in rankings in 2021 vs. 2020, in ten Asian countries.

This survey, conducted by UK-based PatientView, measures various aspects of pharma’s performance at corporate reputation—always from a patient perspective. Patient groups responding to this survey are working across therapeutic areas and uniquely positioned to comment on the pharma industry’s performance during the pandemic.

Opinions from 300 patient groups were collected on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry in 2021. These Asian patient groups had collectively been in communication with nearly 2.7 million Asian patients in 2021. A total of 31 pharmaceutical companies were assessed by Asian patient groups in the 2021 Asia edition of this annual survey.

Asian patient groups familiar with and/or working with Pfizer assessed the company to have significantly improved its scores across all indicators of corporate reputation in 2021.

Pharma’s performance in creating (and then also conveying) vaccines at speed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic convinced most of 2021’s respondent Asian patient groups of the industry’s and the company’s effectiveness at both innovation and ability to deliver products that truly benefit patients.

“Patients are our North Star. From the earliest stage of drug development to the final approval and use of our medicines and vaccines, our purpose is breakthroughs that change patients’ lives. We work with, and for, patients, advocates, and caregivers to meet the evolving needs of patients everywhere,” said Anil Argilla, President, Emerging Markets Asia, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group, Pfizer Inc.

“Colleagues across Pfizer collaborate with patients and patient advocates to develop breakthrough treatments and innovative approaches to help address patient challenges. Patients are the focus of everything we do. Everything we do is intended to help patients everywhere live longer and healthier lives”, he added.

PatientView has published the results of its latest ‘Corporate Reputation of Pharma’ survey – 2021 Asia edition. The detailed report can be accessed here.