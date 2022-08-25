FDI Inflows Remain Low for July with Rising Political Uncertainty

Amid uncertain political and economic situation at international and local levels, foreign investors remained very cautious in investing in Pakistan depicting low inflows of $58.9 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) in July 2022.

According to the financial results, foreign direct investment stood at $103.8 million in the same month of the last financial year, showing a staggering difference of $45 million this year.

FDI from UAE remains the highest with $12.2 million, followed by Switzerland with $11.5 million and Germany with $6.5 million.

The power sector attracted the single largest foreign investment worth $30 million in July followed by the financial business sector which received a net investment worth $27 million during the month.

The foreign portfolio investment (FPI) during the period showed a mixed trend. Investment in debt securities showed outflows of $17.7 million during the first month of the financial year whereas the investment in equity securities showed inflows of $3.7 million.

The overall investment in the country including FDI and FPI decreased to $44.9 million in July as compared to 1.1 billion, showing a massive decline of 95 percent or $1.05 billion in inflows.

However, it is to be noted that during the last month of the previous fiscal year, June 2022, Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country witnessed 20-month high inflows of $271.1 million despite political uncertainties. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), FDI in June 2022 was 92 percent higher compared to $141.2 million in the prior month of May 2022 and compared to $141.3 million in June 2021.