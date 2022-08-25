Standard Chartered Pakistan Delivers Record Half-Yearly Operating Profit

Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) delivers a record half-yearly profit before tax of PKR 22.0 billion, registering an increase of 84 percent. Performance was driven by strong income growth, as well as continued cost and risk discipline.

Overall revenue grew by 60 per cent to deliver the highest ever top-line of PKR 27.4 billion, with positive contributions from all segments. Operating expenses continue to be well managed through operational efficiencies and disciplined spending with an increase of 11 per cent from the same period last year.

Moreover, reversal of Covid-19 general provision, coupled with lower impairments and strong recoveries led to a net release of PKR 1.3 billion in H1’22 against a net release of PKR 0.7 billion in loan impairments in the comparative period.

With a diversified product base, the Bank is well positioned to cater for the needs of its clients. On the liabilities side, the Bank’s total deposits grew by PKR 48.0 billion (up 8%), whereas current and saving accounts increased by PKR 58.0 billion (up 10%) since the start of this year and comprise 94% of the deposit base.

On the other hand, advances increased by 2% during the first half of the year and the Bank continues to monitor the portfolio in the prevailing economic environment as part of its strategy to build a profitable, efficient and sustainable business.

The external environment remains challenging, however, the Bank remains fully committed to delivering sustainable growth for its shareholders, bringing the best in class services and solutions for its clients and playing its part in the growth story of Pakistan.

Standard Chartered continues to make good progress against its strategic priorities. The global network differentiates the Bank for its clients, bringing forth innovative solutions, product specialization, and structured offshore offerings.

The Bank strives to maximise the contribution to State Bank’s initiatives on promoting housing finance and is consistently ranked amongst the top institutions. As of now over, PKR 4.9 billion has been dispersed under the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme.

SCBPL has been a major contributor towards the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative and has channelled remittances of over USD 367 million into Pakistan since inception and contributed USD 320 million to the investments in Naya Pakistan Certificate (NPC).

In line with the State Bank’s efforts on financial inclusion, with enhanced digital offering Standard Chartered is now able to reach more clients across the country and provide them with the convenience of opening accounts as well as subscribing to products and banking services online.

Overall, the Bank’s transformation journey stands well-curated, closely aligned with Pakistan’s landscape and helping lift participation through digitization.

Sustainable finance along with digital solutions for clients and their ecosystem stay an area of keen focus for the Bank. SCBPL continues its efforts with the global initiative Futuremakers by Standard Chartered in Pakistan to tackle inequality and promote greater economic inclusion for young people in the community.

Commenting on the results, Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited, said, “I am pleased to share our record performance for the first half of 2022, which clearly reflects strong foundations, enhanced productivity and good headway towards achieving our strategic priorities.”

“The results give me the confidence that we have the right strategy to deliver real value to our clients, our investors and the communities where we operate. I am thankful to our clients and business partners for their ongoing trust in our capabilities and to our associates, colleagues and staff for their resilience, dedication and hard work in delivering such outstanding results. The Bank stands committed to its growth and well-being.”

“While we are investing heavily in our people, giving colleagues the skills they need to succeed, bringing in expertise in critical areas and evolving to a more innovative and agile operating model, we intend to drive innovation and increase our operational efficiency further. This operational leverage allows us to create capacity to invest in the many exciting and potentially transformational initiatives as the Bank’s pivot to digital continues,” he added

With a strong Return on Equity (ROE) of 20.2% for H1’22 and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 15.3%, the Bank remains well positioned for future growth. On the back of a strong performance, the Board of Directors were pleased to announce the highest ever interim cash dividend of 15% (PKR 1.50/- per share) in respect of the half year ended June 30, 2022.