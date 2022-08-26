House of Blood Becomes First Pakistani Team to Win an International Esports Title

“House of Blood” becomes the first Pakistani team to win the Free Fire International Esports title at the Free Fire Invitational Showdown 2022 against Nepal.

House of Blood, the official partner of Telenor Pakistan’s official Esports platform, “GameBird,” has previously won Free Fire Champion Series 2020 (FFCS) powered by Telenor Pakistan, Free Fire Eternal Battle Season 1, and the Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPLIII) partnered with GameBird.

The Free Fire Invitational Showdown is a recurring series of international Esports competitions that take place annually between the two finalist countries.

This year’s competition was held between Pakistan and Nepal from the 12th to 14th of August, 2022. House of Blood came back from the brink of a loss on day three of the tournament to win the Battle Royale and the Tile.