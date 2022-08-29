PIA to Hold Talks With European Countries and US for Restoration of Flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will send delegations to Brussels in Belgium from 11 to 13 September to discuss the resumption of PIA’s flight operations to the US and the EU.

PIA’s management briefed the Federal Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique, that the first team will be led by the Director General (DG) CAA, Khaqan Murtaza, and Deputy DG CAA, Nadir Shafi Dar.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) banned PIA from operating flights to EU countries this July.

A spokesperson for the national flag carrier stated that the second team, comprising officials from the PIA and the Ministry of Aviation, will depart for the US in early September for meetings on their aviation security, safety, and operational problems.

Meanwhile, the third team will visit the UK to acquire slots at London’s Heathrow Airport, and will only return after the completion of this task.