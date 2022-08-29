PTA Received Over 14,000 Complaints in July

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 14,030 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators, including cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs, as of July 2022.

The authority said it was able to resolve 13,709 complaints, translating into a resolution rate of 97 percent.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by July stood at 13,342, where 13,174 were addressed, i.e., 98 percent.

According to the PTA data, 5,752 complaints were received against Jazz, 2,450 against Telenor, 3,827 against Zong, and 1,287 complaints were received against Ufone.

The PTA also received 140 complaints against basic telephony, where 86 were addressed during July 2022. Furthermore, 533 complaints were received against ISPs, where 438 were addressed.