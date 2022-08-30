England Cricket Board Appeals Fans to Donate for Pakistan’s Flood Victims

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reaffirmed its commitment to Pakistan and made a public appeal for funds to be donated to those affected by the recent floods through The Citizen Foundation (TCF).

The ECB wrote on its official social media account, “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating flood in Pakistan” and also shared details where people can donate funds.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating floods in Pakistan ❤️ You can donate to the relief appeal here ➡️ https://t.co/Rzsn1JFk5j pic.twitter.com/TPEHfdry9o — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 30, 2022

Last week, parts of Pakistan were hit by severe flooding caused by record-breaking monsoon rains, killing over 1,000 people, injuring thousands, displacing millions, and causing damages estimated to exceed Rs. 1,000 billion.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier decided to donate the gate earnings from the first T20I against England to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund to assist the affected people.

It is worth noting that the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has also urged the world to extend its support for Pakistan and has warned the world about the effects of climate change.

Pakistan-born British boxer, Amir Khan, also donated Rs. 5 million to flood victims in Pakistan during a live transmission of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s fund-raising campaign, where a total of Rs. 5 billion was pledged for flood relief.

As per the NDMA report, 1,634 people have been injured, over 735,375 livestock were lost, 3,451 km of highways, 149 bridges, 170 stores, and 949,858 homes have been damaged across the country since the start of monsoon season.