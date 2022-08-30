NEPRA Holds Consultative Session on Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday held a consultative session on the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM).

The session titled “CTBCM Regulatory Framework and Opportunities for Industries” was attended by the representatives of the All-Pakistan Cement Manufacturer Association (APCMA) and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies.

The purpose of the session was to enhance awareness amongst the potential bulk power consumers (1 MW or above) about the competitive wholesale electricity market that commenced in Pakistan on May 31, 2022.

Chairman NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi inaugurated the session. In his opening remarks, he highlighted the importance of CTBCM and how it represents a paradigm shift in the power sector of Pakistan.

The chairman also informed the participants that CTBCM will provide an opportunity for the industry to purchase power from suppliers of choice at mutually agreed rates. Furthermore, CTBCM includes other institutional and regulatory reforms to bring much-needed efficiency, transparency, and accountability to the power sector.

He further elaborated that cement manufacturing and FMCG companies can benefit greatly from the competitive market and that this session is aimed at exploring new avenues.

The session included a detailed presentation by officers of NEPRA and CPPA-G on the policy, regulatory, legal, and institutional aspects of CTBCM followed by a detailed Q&A session.