Man Sets Example of Generosity by Donating Son’s Walima Savings for Flood Victims

Pakistanis have always been generous with donations when the country has faced crises, and how locals have once again risen to the occasion to provide relief for the people affected by the monsoon floods is commendable and exemplary.

A man from Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has donated the money he had saved for his son’s walima for the flood victims.

The altruistic citizen, Suleman Qureshi, reportedly donated Rs. 300,000 to the flood relief camp in Hangu. The walima is due in three days but the father chose for the money to be used to help the affectees of the calamity instead.

In other news, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the generosity of the nation during his visit to flood-hit areas in Balochistan.

“People have so far donated generously. Last night, a man donated Rs. 60 million and asked against mentioning his name while a group of businessmen donated Rs. 450 million which will also be deposited in the account of the PM relief fund,” he remarked.

The PM also revealed that a total of Rs. 38 billion will be distributed across Pakistan within a week and “each victim will receive Rs. 25,000 through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) account” accordingly.

