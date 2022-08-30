Xiaomi Poco M5 and M5s Are Launching Next Week

Xiaomi has new budget phones coming up soon, both of which will be a part of its Poco sub-brand. The Poco M5 and M5s have just been confirmed to launch next week on September 5, as announced by Xiaomi itself.

The announcement comes from a teaser poster that explicitly mentions the Poco M5 and M5s, but there is nothing in terms of specifications. Take a look at the image below.

Xiaomi has previously teased that one of these phones will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and if the rumors are true, this would be the base Poco M5. Rumors have also revealed that it will have a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution, a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Helio G99 SoC will be paired with multiple memory configurations including 4 to 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It will boot Android 12 with MIUI 13 and is expected to cost as low as $190 at launch.

There is not much information about the Poco M5s, but it is rumored to come in three color options – gray, blue, and white. It will have the same memory options as the Poco M5.

The launch date is only a week away, so we expect to learn more over the coming days as the teaser campaign unfolds. This should also confirm whether the specifications mentioned above are true or not. Stay tuned for updates.