Govt Taking Steps to Facilitate Investors: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Tuesday said that the government aims to promote business and trade in Pakistan and is taking steps to facilitate the investors.

The minister gave these remarks during a meeting with a delegation led by Head of International Affairs Metro Germany Illa Brockmeyer, who called on him at the Finance Division.

The delegation briefed the minister about the operational nature of Metro and shared the encouraging prospects of their business in Pakistan. Furthermore, they appreciated the business-friendly policies of the present government and apprised the minister about a few issues being faced by them.

The finance minister said the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany are continuously strengthening specifically on the economic front and Pakistan aims to further expand these relations.

He assured the delegation that their issues will be resolved at the earliest and directed the relevant authorities to take action in this regard.

Metro Pakistan MD Marek Minkiewicz, Director Corporate Affairs Pervaiz Akhtar, Deputy Head of Mission Dr. Philip Deichmann, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman, and other senior officers from the Finance Division also attended the meeting.