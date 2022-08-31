Pakistan Army Inducts New Armored Vehicles for Counter-Terrorism Operations

The Pakistan Army has acquired a Gen-III CSK-182 4×4 Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), Mengshi, made by a Chinese company, DongFeng.

As per the details, Pakistan Army’s Infantry Corps had ordered around 300 units of the mentioned APC, and their deliveries had begun in 2021.

Note here that the machine was selected as the next-generation tactical vehicle of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in 2017. The vehicle has a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour with a shooting range of 600 kilometers and it weighs around eight tons.

provides the 8 inhabitants it can carry full protection from bullets of 7.62mm caliber and IED shrapnel. The vehicle can also can be fitted with a remote-controlled turret, ring mount or an open-top turret located at the top front, which can be armed with a 12.7mm machine gun, pic.twitter.com/bOMrJ6bRkA — The Intel Consortium (@INTELPSF) August 29, 2022

In addition, it has the capacity to carry eight personnel and can shield them from 7.62 mm caliber bullets and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) shrapnels.

Furthermore, a remote-controlled turret (gun tower) can be installed on this vehicle, along with a ring mount or an open-top turret at the top front that can be loaded with a 12.7 mm machine gun, grenade launchers, and anti-tank and anti-air missiles.

The version that the Pakistan Army has inducted consists of an enhanced satellite communication capability, all-terrain, and off-road potential, a longer-range night vision camera, and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protection (MRAP) system, and a mobile assault feature.

The vehicle is also available in specialized variants including battlefield ambulance, signals/electronic intelligence, command and control vehicle, and others as per the requirements.