Damage to Foreign-Funded Projects During Floods Remains Manageable

National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) was informed on Wednesday that the damage due to heavy rains and flashfloods to the Foreign-Funded Projects (FPPs) seems to be curtailed to a manageable limit.

This was highlighted by representatives from provincial governments while submitting an initial damage assessment report to the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the emergency session on the Initial Damage Assessment of Foreign Funded Projects (FFP) affected by unprecedented rains and flash floods across the country.

The Minister directed the authorities to hold a detailed damage assessment session in the upcoming NCC meeting to evaluate the progress of the projects apart from a general review of the project implementation.

During the session, the provincial representatives also briefed the minister about the issues hampering the implementation of the FPPs. The provinces emphasized that the present assessments are preliminary and not definitive because of the fact that the assessment is ongoing and also due to access issues.

The minister urged the provincial governments to timely address the issues of projects affected by the heavy rains and flash floods. He also emphasized the need for setting milestones with timelines by the concerned departments and implementing agencies for better monitoring, and preventing time and cost overruns.

There are currently 113 FPPs in all provinces, worth $15.2 billion. Punjab is implementing 22 projects, worth $6.2 billion, KP has 41 projects worth $4.9 billion, Sindh is implementing 29 projects worth $3.2 billion, and Balochistan has 13 projects worth $0.52 billion. Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) are implementing eight projects worth $0.2 billion.