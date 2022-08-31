Rizwan Overtakes India’s Suryakumar to Regain 2nd Spot in T20I Rankings

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has regained his second spot in the ICC T20I batter rankings as he overtook Indian middle-order batter, Suryakumar Yadav.

Both the players were involved in a high-octane clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India just a few days ago. While Rizwan played a solid knock of 43 off 42 balls, Yadav failed to impress as he scored 18 off 18 before being bowled by Naseem Shah.

As a result of his innings, Rizwan moved up to the second spot as he gained two points while Yadav dropped down to third as he lost 13 rating points.

Elsewhere, Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, maintained his top spot in the T20I rankings despite failing to score big in the highly-contested encounter. Babar only managed to score 10 runs off 9 balls as he lost 8 rating points.

Moreover, Pakistan’s express pacer, Shaheen Afridi, gained one position in the ICC Test bowler rankings without playing a match. South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada dropped down from the third spot to the sixth spot after a disappointing performance in the second Test match against England. As a result of Rabada’s failure, Shaheen jumped from fourth to third.

Here are the latest rankings:

T2oI Batter Rankings

POS PLAYER TEAM RATING 1 Babar Azam Pakistan 810 2 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 796 3 Suryakumar Yadav India 792 4 Aiden Markram South Africa 792 5 Dawid Malan England 731 6 Aaron Finch Australia 716 7 Devon Conway New Zealand 683 8 Muhammad Waseem UAE 671 9 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 636 10 Reeza Hendricks South Africa 628

Test Bowler Rankings