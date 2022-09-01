AirSial to Add Two Aircraft for its International Operations This Month

AirSial will add two aircraft to its fleet this month to commence its international operations from Pakistan to different countries.

According to the details, the two A320-200 aircraft are being acquired by the airline on dry lease for 6-8 years with a seating capacity of 180 passengers. The fleet size of the private airline will be expanded to 5 after the arrival of the two aircraft.

The aircraft will be leased by BOC Aviation, a global aircraft operating leasing company.

Recently, the airline operated by Sialkot’s businessmen received permission from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to commence its operations on international routes mainly Muslim countries including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Iraq.

At present, the revamp and design work of the aircraft are at the final stages. The aircraft are likely to arrive in Pakistan between September 10-15 depending on the regulator’s permission from different authorities.

AirSial commenced its operations in December 2020. The airline operates weekly flights from Karachi to Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The airline was launched by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry to improve air travel to and from Pakistan.