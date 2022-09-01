Google to Donate $500,000 to Flood Victims in Pakistan

Millions of Pakistanis are experiencing the worst torrential rains and floods in the country’s history. The disastrous floods on top of the ongoing pandemic are wreaking havoc in the county. People have been left homeless and stranded in flood-hit areas.

During this time of the disaster, Google will donate $500,000 (108 Million PKR) through its philanthropic arm to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. This will be directed to the sub-grants of local organizations that are actively engaged in crisis response and recovery. In addition to this, Google employees are also donating at this critical time. In just a few days, employees have already contributed more than 72 Million PKR in personal donations and company matches.

Google aims to extend its support by gathering donations and funds for flood affectees to help Pakistani citizens in the midst of destruction. Google will continue to find more ways to help the flood victims.