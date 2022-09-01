KP to Issue Appointment Letters to Hundreds of School and College Teachers

District Education Department Mansehra has announced to issue appointment letters to hundreds of teachers recruited in public schools and colleges in the district.

According to details, the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has approved issuing appointment letters to 900 teachers.

ALSO READ Punjab Announces Second Annual Exam Schedule For Class 10

Speaking in this regard, Deputy District Education Officer (DEO) Mansehra, Shams-ur-Rehman, said that the appointment letters will be issued by 5 September.

The Deputy DEO added that the recruitment process got delayed because of devastating floods induced by record-breaking monsoon rainfall in the province.

ALSO READ 170 People in Islamabad Fined For Wrong Parking in Just 24 Hours

Earlier in June this year, the KP government had decided to regularize thousands of school and college teachers as well as ex-FATA project employees and hundreds of doctors.

As per details, the provincial government will make 58,000 school and college teachers permanent. 4,070 employees of the ex-FATA project and 720 ad-hoc doctors will be also regularized. Overall, the KP government will regularize around 63,000 employees.