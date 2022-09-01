Man in Swat Saves Hundreds From Flood by Making a Pulley and Bridge [Video]

A video has gone viral over the internet that shows stranded people being rescued over the raging torrent through a man-made pulley.

Wajid Ali, a local of Bahrain in Swat, reportedly saved a large number of stranded people by initially creating a pulley (similar to a chairlift) in order to move them to safety.

Later, in a surprising move, he along with assistance from others constructed a literal bridge over the raging river and helped 100s of people cross to the safer side of the town.

Subsequently, his efforts were lauded by the social media community, and also got coverage on national television across the country.

Wajid Ali from bahrain might not be a graduate in engineering but he has saved 100s of people by constructing a pulley first and now in just 24 hours has successfully constructed a Bridge!P.s all of his efforts apart just his smile is worth millions! @AmirMateen2 @QuatrinaHosain pic.twitter.com/tyckbxWJeK — Muhammad Akmal Khan (@akmalkhan) August 31, 2022

Here is the video displaying the construction phase of the bridge by Wajid along with other locals to rescue the stranded ones.

It is worth noting that thousands of people are still stuck in the Swat Valley after multiple road links and bridges were washed away by the monsoon-induced horrendous floods.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, Junaid Khan, stated that over 200,000 people were stuck in district Swat.

Over 600 stranded tourists were evacuated to safety including women, children, and the sick in a collaborated effort by the military and the Government of KP on Wednesday.