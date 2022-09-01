Norway Pledges Rs. 543 Million Aid for Pakistan’s Flood Relief

Norway is the latest nation to offer aid to Pakistan in the wake of the historic, catastrophic monsoon floods that decimated and inundated several parts of the country, with immeasurable loss of life, property, crops, and infrastructure.

Its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anniken Huitfeldt, stated,

Norway is providing NOK 25 million following the catastrophic flooding in Pakistan for emergency relief and food security efforts to help those affected in this acute phase of the crisis. The people of Pakistan are contending with an unprecedented climate disaster. A concerted effort by the Pakistani authorities together with the UN system and international organizations will be essential to achieve an effective humanitarian response.

Norway prefers to channel its funding through international humanitarian organizations that have reliable insight and experience, and local presence. It was also learned that the Scandinavian country is donating approximately NOK 3 million (~PKR 65 million) through the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), NOK 7 million (~PKR 152 million) to the Norwegian Church Aid, and NOK 5 million (~PKR 108 million) to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Its donation to the IFRC will help Pakistan’s Red Crescent Societies mobilize rapid assistance to critical areas while the Norwegian Church Aid will ensure access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services in the flood-affected communities. Besides this, Norway is also providing NOK 10 million (~PKR 217 million) to the World Food Programme (WFP).

Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan have the country’s worst-hit areas.

“Entire villages have been swept away by the floods, and the destruction is exacerbating an already fragile economic situation in Pakistan. Food, clean water, and shelter are urgently needed,” Minister Huitfeldt pointed out.

The Pakistani Embassy in Norway tweeted a response to acknowledge and express gratitude for the aid pledge.

Thank you🇳🇴 for NOK 25 million contribution to support the emergency relief work & food security in flood affected areas of 🇵🇰. @ForeignOfficePk @PkPublicDiplo @NorwayMFA @AHuitfeldt pic.twitter.com/sEL7ttKchg — Pakistan Embassy Norway (@PakinNorway) August 31, 2022

The UN reported that more than 33 million people have been affected by the floods and over 1,100 have lost their lives. Over 650,000 homes and 17,000 schools have been completely or partially destroyed in addition to the large-scale destruction of agricultural lands and infrastructure in the affected areas, it added.

The UN is already working with local authorities and international organizations to ascertain united efforts in response to the disaster and the provision of humanitarian aid to the victims.