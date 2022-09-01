Over 3 Million Pakistani Children at Risk of Water-Borne Diseases After Flood

Several parts of Pakistan were ravaged by cataclysmic floods caused by abnormal monsoon rains last week that killed hundreds of people, injured thousands, and left millions internally displaced with significant financial losses.

A report by the Government of Pakistan revealed that the floods have affected as many as 33 million people, including 16 million children, and destroyed more than 287,000 houses since the start of the monsoon this year.

Another report by UNICEF also paints a bleak picture, highlighting that more than three million children require immediate humanitarian assistance while being at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning, and malnutrition.

A UNICEF official stated, “When disasters hit, children are always among the most vulnerable. These floods have already taken a devastating toll on children and families, and the situation could become even worse”.

The floods have affected more than 30 percent of the water systems in the flood-hit regions, which can increase the risk of disease outbreaks because a large number of people are living under the open skies with no access to safe drinking water, as per the UNICEF report.

The report warned about the risk of diseases such as diarrhea, respiratory infections, and skin diseases, and the situation is expected to worsen in the coming days as more heavy rains are expected in the already-affected areas.

UNICEF has also appealed for $37 million in order to provide lifesaving medical equipment, essential medicines, vaccines, safe delivery kits, safe drinking water, and sanitation supplies to affected families.