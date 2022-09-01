Pakistanis Arrested With Drugs Worth $1 Billion in Saudi Arabia

Two Pakistanis along with six citizens have been arrested in what has turned out to be the biggest drug bust in Saudi Arabia’s history.

According to the official statement by the Saudi General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), six Syrian and two Pakistani citizens were arrested in a raid on a warehouse.

As a result, 46 million amphetamine pills hidden in flour bags were recovered, having a market value between $470 million and $1 billion. The shipment of flour bags had initially arrived at the Riyadh Dry Port and was recovered after it was transferred to a warehouse.

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals, who now face strict punishment, including a lengthy prison sentence, heavy fine, and possible deportation.

Further investigation into the origin of the shipment is underway, noted the GDNC statement, adding that the organization remains committed to busting drug networks operating in the country.

Note here that Saudi Arabia is the largest market for amphetamine pills in the Gulf region, and these pills are one of the most popular drugs among rich Saudi youngsters.