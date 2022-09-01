Student Commits Suicide After Failing Matric Exams

A young boy took his life after he failed to clear the annual exams of class 10 held under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

According to details, the student belonged to Hajira, a small town in AJK’s Poonch district. He committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room.

A team consisting of officers from the concerned police station and district administration immediately arrived at the scene and cordoned off the house to complete the preliminary investigation.

The dead body was shifted to the nearest hospital where post-mortem also confirmed suicide. The dead body was then handed over to the family for the boy’s last rites.

BISE AJK announced the results of the annual exams of Matric Part II on 31 August.

As per the official result gazette, 62,277 students enrolled for class 10 annual exams. 61,724 students appeared in the exams. 44,858 students passed the exams and 16,826 failed. The overall pass percentage stood at 72.68%.