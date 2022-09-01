PTA and Telcos Continue Efforts to Restore Services in Flood Affected Areas

The efforts of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and telecom operators’ to restore connectivity have resulted in a reduction in non-functional site count from 3,386 (6.55 percent of the total sites across the country) to 1,076 (2.08 percent).

The sites were damaged as a result of the devastating floods and torrential rains that wreaked havoc across the country.

ALSO READ PTA Launches Travel Advisory SMS Service in Wake of Floods

In a statement, the telecom regulator said that efforts are ongoing for the complete restoration of all telecom services. Floods and rains have affected and damaged telecom infrastructure in Balochistan, Southern Punjab, Upper Sindh, and areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The statement said that included prolonged power breakdowns, continuous heavy rains causing flood water to enter exchange buildings, and cuts in optical fiber cable due to landsliding remains a challenge.

It further said that PTA has been monitoring the situation round the clock and has made all possible efforts so that people can stay connected in these difficult times.