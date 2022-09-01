Traders Assured of Prior Consultation on New Tax Scheme

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad assured traders that any new scheme of tax on retailers will be planned and implemented after consultation with them.

The FBR chairman held a detailed meeting with the representatives of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiraan from all across the country at the FBR House in Islamabad.

The chairman invited proposals regarding the features of the proposed tax scheme that would serve the purpose of facilitating the filing of income tax returns as well as ensuring revenue for the country.

The traders appreciated the initiative of the active consultative approach taken by the FBR and put forth various suggestions on the issue.

Last week, the chairman held a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiraan.

While addressing the participants of the two meetings, the chairman resolved to keep follow-up meetings at the FBR headquarters and also at the regional level so that, through consultation and consensus, a feasible and workable scheme of taxation for retailers & traders is evolved.

The traders were requested to make in-house deliberations amongst themselves and firm up their suggestions for the future tax scheme to be rolled out next month. The next round of meetings will be held with the traders’ bodies next week.