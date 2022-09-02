All You Need to Know About KP’s Scholarship Program at Cambridge University

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash, has announced the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cambridge Scholarship, a collaborative venture between the provincial government and the University of Cambridge.

The Minister made this announcement on Twitter, terming it the beginning of the journey of collaboration with international universities for professional education.

Hear Hear!#HigherEducation KP is proud to start its voyage of collaborations with international universities for professional education.

Here is our 1st announcement for students willing to bring glory to 🇵🇰. A collaborative venture b/w Govt of KP & Uni of Cambridge#WeServeYou pic.twitter.com/2ku6ubUrdJ — Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) August 31, 2022

According to details, the University of Engineering and Applied Sciences (UEAS), Swat, in partnership with the Cambridge Trust is offering fully funded scholarships to Pakistani students wishing to pursue their doctoral studies at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom (UK).

Note here that the scholarship is jointly funded by the University of Cambridge and the KP government.

Here is all you need to know about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cambridge Scholarship.

How to Apply

In order to apply for the scholarship, applicants are advised to visit UEAS’s Cambridge website.

Eligibility

Applicants must have applied to the University of Cambridge by the December/January deadline (depending on the subject/course) and have received an offer to pursue a Ph.D. at the University of Cambridge starting in the Fall of 2023.

The area of research has to fall under any of the listed subject areas and disciplines (mentioned in the next heading).

The Applicant must be a citizen of Pakistan and be willing to serve at UEAS, Swat, as a member of the faculty after completion of the program.

Disciplines

Civil Engineering, Architecture, and Hydropower Engineering.

Computer Systems Engineering, Data Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Cyber Security.

Electrical Engineering.

Material Sciences and Engineering.

Biological Engineering, Cell and Molecular Biology, Genomics and Proteomics, Synthetic Biology, Metabolic Engineering, and Fermentation Technologies.

Manufacturing Engineering.

Benefits

Full course fee per year.

Maintenance allowance per year (sufficient to support the student).

One airfare per year for a return flight to Pakistan.

Immigration Health Surcharge per year.

Visa application fee (one-time cost).

Contact Details

In case of any query, applicants are advised to contact on +92-946-613289 or send an e-mail at [email protected]