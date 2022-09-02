Punjab Colleges Secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

Maintaining its legacy of educational excellence, Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC)– the largest educational network in Pakistan – is proud to announce that its students have secured three top positions in the Federal Board of Education and Intermediate (FBISE) exams 2022, including an overall 1st position.

Tooba Abdul Basit – a rising star from Punjab College Rawalpindi – secured an Overall 1st position in FBISE exams. She also secured 1st position in the medical group by scoring 1081/1100 marks.

Likewise, Iqra Mehmood obtained 1st position in the General Science group as she secured 1061/1100 marks.

These achievements by PGC’s multi-talented students highlight years of hard work, commitment, dedication, and quality of education that the Punjab Group of Colleges imparts to its students.

Being the largest educational network, PGC maintains a strong presence across the country, with 433 campuses in 124+ cities. Its nationwide presence is a testimonial to PGC’s commitment to making quality education accessible to every student, including those residing in remote and distant areas.

Each purpose-built campus of PGC blends a premium faculty and is supported by the best teaching aids, fully-equipped labs, fully-stocked libraries, an auditorium, and free 24/7 E-learning facilities. PGC’s highly qualified faculty possesses vast experience and impeccable professional reputations.